Q2 2023 Lendingtree Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the LendingTree conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Wessel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrew N. Wessel - LendingTree, Inc. - Head of IR



Thanks, operator. Good morning to everyone joining us on the call to discuss LendingTree's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. On the call today are Doug Lebda, LendingTree's Chairman and CEO; and Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses; and Trent Ziegler, CFO.



As a reminder to everyone, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our Investor Relations website earlier today. And for the purposes of today's call, we'll assume that listeners have read that letter, and we'll focus on Q&A. Before I hand the call over to Doug for his remarks, I remind everyone that during today's call, we may discuss LendingTree's expectations for future performance.



Any forward-looking