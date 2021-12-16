Q3 2021 Trinity Biotech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Trinity Biotech Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Diaz with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining us today to review the financial results of Trinity Biotech for the third quarter of 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021. Management will also discuss the entry into an $81.25 million loan facility to refinance substantially all of the existing $99.9 million of exchangeable senior notes issued by the company's subsidiary, Trinity Biotech Investment Limited and exchange agreements for over 99% of the outstanding convertible notes, all of which are subject to certain conditions received.



Joining us on today's call is Ronan O'Caoimh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Gillard, Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a