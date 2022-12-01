Dec 01, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Aris Kekedjian - Trinity Biotech PLC - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Aris Kekedjian, CEO and Chairman of Trinity Biotech. I've been in that role for exactly two months now, and I wanted to give you an introduction to the company and our strategy.



Trinity is a global IVD company. For those of you don't know, we provide centralized diagnostic products, lateral flow, point-of-care products, and lab-based testing services. It's pretty diversified company based in now Bray, Ireland.



One of the reasons that I joined the company was effectively for the for the investment thesis, the opportunity to grow and scale a platform and the breadth and diversity of Trinity. And I have listed here kind of the six key reasons why you want to invest in Trinity. If you're going to do it, it's the same reason why I joined the company.



It's a diversified global platform in large, high-growth diabetes and autoimmune spaces that have a lot of potential. And at the same time, we're well placed in the fast-evolving point-of-care and home testing spaces.



The company ex-COVID is