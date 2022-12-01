Dec 01, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Aris Kekedjian - Trinity Biotech PLC - Chairman & CEO
Thank you. Good morning. I'm Aris Kekedjian, CEO and Chairman of Trinity Biotech. I've been in that role for exactly two months now, and I wanted to give you an introduction to the company and our strategy.
Trinity is a global IVD company. For those of you don't know, we provide centralized diagnostic products, lateral flow, point-of-care products, and lab-based testing services. It's pretty diversified company based in now Bray, Ireland.
One of the reasons that I joined the company was effectively for the for the investment thesis, the opportunity to grow and scale a platform and the breadth and diversity of Trinity. And I have listed here kind of the six key reasons why you want to invest in Trinity. If you're going to do it, it's the same reason why I joined the company.
It's a diversified global platform in large, high-growth diabetes and autoimmune spaces that have a lot of potential. And at the same time, we're well placed in the fast-evolving point-of-care and home testing spaces.
The company ex-COVID is
Trinity Biotech PLC at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference Transcript
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...