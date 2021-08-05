Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Ryland, and I will be your conference operator today.
At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Trinity Capital's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Our hosts for today's call are Steve Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer; David Lund, Chief Financial Officer; and Sarah Stanton, General Counsel; Gerry Harder, Chief Credit Officer; and Michael Testa, Chief Accounting Officer, are also present. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay dial number is 1 (800) 839-7410. Note that no call ID is required for access. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Sarah Stanton. Please go ahead.
Sarah Stanton - Trinity Capital Inc. - Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel & Secretary
Thank you, Ryland, and welcome, everyone, to Trinity Capital's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2021. Trinity's Second Quarter 2021 financial
Q2 2021 Trinity Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...