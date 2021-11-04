Q3 2021 Trinity Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Ashley, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Trinity Capital's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



Our hosts for today's call are Steve Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer; David Lund, Chief Financial Officer; and Sarah Stanton, General Counsel. Gerry Harder, Chief Credit Officer and Michael Testa, Chief Accounting Officer are also present. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available for replay at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay dial in number is (800)-839-5685 and no call ID is required for access. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Sarah Stanton. Please go ahead.



Sarah Stanton - Trinity Capital Inc. - Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Ashley, and welcome everyone to Trinity Capital's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2021. Trinity's third quarter 2021 financial results were released just