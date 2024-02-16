ACV Auctions Inc CFO William Zerella Sells 32,500 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA), an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial customers, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, CFO William Zerella, sold 32,500 shares of the company on February 6, 2024. William Zerella has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 290,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for ACV Auctions Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ACV Auctions Inc were trading at $14.07, giving the company a market cap of $2.323 billion. With the stock price at $14.07 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.86, ACV Auctions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more information and detailed analysis, readers can view the full SEC Filing.

