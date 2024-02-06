Director Teri List Sells Shares of Danaher Corp (DHR)

On February 6, 2024, Teri List, a director at Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), sold 3,289 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was executed in a single sale with the shares priced at $248.32 each. The sale resulted in a total value of $816,571.48.

Danaher Corp is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of more than 20 operating companies drives leadership in the fields of diagnostics, life sciences, and environmental and applied solutions. With a team of approximately 69,000 associates, Danaher delivers professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services.

Over the past year, Teri List has sold a total of 6,779 shares of Danaher Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells for the company.

The market capitalization of Danaher Corp stands at $181.747 billion, with the stock trading at $248.32 on the day of the insider's sale.

Danaher Corp's price-earnings ratio is currently 38.48, which is above both the industry median of 25.58 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a current share price of $248.32 and a GuruFocus Value of $210.04. This suggests that Danaher Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

