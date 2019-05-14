Q1 2019 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Christian SÃ¸gaard-Christensen - TORM plc - CFO



Thank you for dialing in, and welcome to TORM's conference call regarding the results for the first quarter of 2019. My name is Christian SÃ¸gaard-Christensen, and I'm the CFO of TORM. As usual, we will refer to the slides as we speak and at the end of the presentation we will open up for questions.



With that, turn to Slide 2, please. Before commencing, I would like to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement on this slide. Slide 3, please. So the presenters today is Executive Director, Jacob Meldgaard; and myself, Christian SÃ¸gaard-Christensen, CFO of TORM.



Slide 4, please. And as we turn to the presentation of the first quarter of 2019, I will hand over to Jacob.



Jacob Balslev Meldgaard - TORM plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Christian, and good afternoon. TORM's first quarter of 2019 results reflect the strong operating performance the company has had due to an improving product tanker market as well as the benefits we derive from our