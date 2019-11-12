Q3 2019 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Morten Agdrup - TORM plc - VP and Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy



Thank you, and thank you for dialing in, and welcome to TORM's conference call regarding the results for the third quarter of 2019. My name is Morten Agdrup, and I'm the Head of Corporate Finance and Strategy in TORM. We will refer to the slides as we speak, and at the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Slide 3, please. With me today is Executive Director, Jacob Meldgaard, and he will be hosting the call.



Jacob Balslev Meldgaard - TORM plc - CEO & Executive Director<