Q2 2020 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Morten Agdrup - TORM plc - VP and Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy



Thank you, and thank you, all, for dialing in, and welcome to TORM's conference call regarding the results for the second quarter and first half of 2020. My name is Morten Agdrup, and I'm Head of Corporate Finance and Strategy here at TORM. As usual, we will refer to the slides as we speak. And at the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Slide 3, please. With me today, I have Executive Director and our CEO, Jacob Meldgaard; and our CFO, Kim Balle. I'll now hand the call over to Jacob.



Jacob Balslev Meldgaard - TORM plc - CEO & Executive Director<