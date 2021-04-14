Torm PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 14, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Jacob Balslev Meldgaard - TORM plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon and welcome. I'd like to welcome you all to the Annual General Meeting of TORM plc. I'm Jacob Meldgaard, and I am a Director of TORM. It is now midday and as we have a quorum, I now declare the meeting for open. Here in light of the coronavirus situation and the U.K. government's current guidance on social distancing and also restrictions on travel, public gatherings, shareholders have been asked not to attend today.



And here, in line with guidance from the ICSA and the City of London Law Society on the conduct of meetings, the directors have decided that in order to facilitate the proper and orderly conduct of the meeting and, of course, to ensure the safety of the people attending to it, I am attending this meeting by video call. And Chris Everard is physically present at TORM's offices. This constitutes the required quorum for the meeting.



Now due to the unusual nature of this meeting, it has further been agreed that we will dispense with the traditional formalities of the meeting and focus on the legal