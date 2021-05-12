Q1 2021 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Morten Agdrup. Your line is now open.



Morten Agdrup - TORM plc - VP and Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy



Thank you, and thank you all for dialing in here, and welcome to TORM's conference call regarding the results for the first quarter of 2021. My name is Morten Agdrup, and I'm Head of Corporate Finance and Strategy here, TORM. As usual, we will refer to the slides as we go down and speak, and at the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions. Please turn to Slide 2.



Before commencing, I would like to draw your attention to our usual safe harbor statement. Slide 3, please.



The results will today be presented by Executive Director and CEO, Jacob Meldgaard; and CFO, Kim Balle. I will now hand the call over to Jacob.

