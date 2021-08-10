Q2 2021 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by and welcome to the TORM's Q2 2021 Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And I would like to turn the conference now to your first speaker today, Mr. Andreas Abildgaard. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas Abildgaard-Hein -



Thank you all for dialing in, and welcome to TORM's conference call regarding the results for the second quarter and the first half of 2021.



My name is Andreas Abildgaard-Hein and I'm Head of Treasury and Investor Relations in TORM.



As usual, we will refer to the slides as we speak. And at the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Please turn to Slide 2. Before commencing, I would like to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement.



Please turn to Slide 3. The results will be presented by Executive Director and CEO, Jacob Meldgaard; and CFO, Kim Balle.



I will now hand the call over to Jacob.



Jacob Balslev Meldgaard -