Torm PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Christopher H. Boehringer -



Good Afternoon. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of TORM plc. I'm Chris Boehringer, Chairman of TORM plc's Board of Directors. It is now 5 minutes after midday. We have a quorum, so I declare the meeting open. A video conference call has been set up for this meeting, as set out in the notice of the meeting. Shareholders cannot legally attend the meeting or vote on the business of the meeting virtually. However, we've agreed -- it has been agreed that those persons on the call can attend the meeting informally. As mentioned, I'm Chris Boehringer, Chairman of TORM plc's Board of Directors.



In addition, here on the line, we have a Non-Executive Director, Annette Malm Justad, also from TORM Board of Directors. We have Nick Lindsay from Elemental, our Company Secretary, and we have Chris Everard, our General Manager. The following directors, GÃ¶ran Trapp, Jacob Meldgaard and David Weinstein have been unable to attend the meeting today, and send their apologies. We'll get straight into the review of the year before starting the formal proceedings, an overview of the company and