Nine Months 2023 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome to TORM's conference call. We are pleased to have you with us. Today, we will present the results for the third quarter and first 9 months of 2023. We will refer to the page numbers during the presentation. During the call, you can ask questions via the webcast, which we will address at the end of the conference. If you are joining via phone conference, you can ask live questions at the end. After this conference call, you will be able to listen to a recording. And as usual, you can find our presentation and other relevant data on our website.



Please turn to Slide 2. Before we start presenting the results, I would like to draw your