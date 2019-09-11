Transcat Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 11, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Transcat, Inc. 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I will now turn the meeting over to the chair of the meeting, Mr. Charles Hadeed. Please go ahead.



Charles P. Hadeed - Transcat, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. I'm Charlie Hadeed, Chairman of the Board of Transcat, Inc. It's my pleasure to welcome all of you to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We are conducting our annual meeting this year as a virtual meeting by means of a live webcast. We believe that adapting this format will enable a greater number of shareholders to participate by giving all shareholders the ability to attend, regardless of their location.



I'm now calling to order the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Transcat, Inc. First, I would like to introduce our directors: Rick Harrison, Director; Gary Haseley, Director and Chair of our Compensation Committee; Paul Moore, Director and Chair of our Audit Committee; Angela Panzarella, Director; Alan Resnick, Director; Carl Sassano, Director and Chair of our Corporate Governance and