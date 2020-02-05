Q3 2020 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Transcat, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Craig Mychajluk, Investor Relations. Craig, you may begin.



Craig Mychajluk - Kei Advisors LLC - SVP of Operations



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Transcat. With me on the call today, we have our President and Chief Executive Officer, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Tschiderer. After formal remarks, we will open the call for questions. If you do not have our news release across the wire after markets closed yesterday, it can be found on our website at transcat.com. The slides that accompany today's discussion are also on our website.



If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. Those statements apply to future events, which