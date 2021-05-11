TriMas Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas A. Amato - TriMas Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to TriMas' Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'm Thomas Amato, President, CEO and Board member of TriMas Corporation. Given the pandemic and our commitment to social distancing, we are again holding this year's shareholders' meeting virtually.



I would like to now introduce attendees from our Board of Directors. Joining us on the call are Samuel Valenti III, our Board Chairman; Holly Boehne; Teresa Finley; Jeffrey Greene; Herbert Parker; Nick Stanage; and Dan Tredwell.



In addition to our Board, the following members of the senior management team joining the meeting are Scott Mell, Chief Financial Officer; Jodi Robin, General Counsel; Sherry Lauderback, Vice President, Investor Relations; Fabio Salik, President, TriMas Packaging; John Schaefer, President, TriMas Aerospace; and Al Malizia, Vice President of Operations, Specialty Products. And also participating from our independent audit firm, Deloitte, is Denny Moyer, Audit Partner.



I would now like to call TriMas' 2021 Annual Shareholders