Q3 2021 TriMas Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the TriMas Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the conference over to Ms. Sherry Lauderback. Ma'am, please begin.



Sherry Lauderback - TriMas Corporation - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and welcome to TriMas Corporation's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Participating on the call today are Thomas Amato, TriMas' President and CEO; and Scott Mell, our Chief Financial Officer. We'll provide prepared remarks on our results and our outlook, and then we'll open the call up for your questions. In order to assist with the review of our results, we have included the press release and PowerPoint presentation on our company website at www.trimascorp.com, under the Investors section.



In addition, a replay of this call will be available later today by calling (888) 203-1112 with a replay code of 506-0586. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our comments