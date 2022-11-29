Nov 29, 2022 / 03:10PM GMT

Larry Alan Bland - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD, Head of United States Credit Research & Senior Healthcare Analyst



(technical difficulty) 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference. I am Alan Bland, the high-yield research analyst covering industrials and metals and mining for Bank of America. Today, we are joined by TriMas Corporation. And with them are CFO, Scott Mell; and Sherry Lauderback, VP of Investor Relations and Communications.



TriMas is an industrial company that operates under 3 segments: Packaging, Aerospace and Specialty. And just to start us off, Scott, can you please provide a brief overview of TriMas.



Scott A. Mell - TriMas Corporation - CFO



Yes. Thanks. Good morning still, yes, to everybody. I have just a few slides here just to give everybody a bit of a background on us for those that may be unfamiliar, but -- as pointed out, we operate within 3 segments: Packaging, Aerospace and what we call Specialty products. We're essentially a $900 million annual revenue business, 60% of that is within Packaging, which manufactures highly