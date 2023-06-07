TriMas Corp at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Ross Riley Sparenblek - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Associate



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the TriMas presentation. I'm Ross Sparenblek, the analyst here at William Blair, focused on diversified industrials. I'm required to inform you that for a full list of research disclosures and potential conflicts of interest, you can visit our website at www.williamblair.com. Today from TriMas, we have Tom Amato, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Mell, Chief Financial Officer.



TriMas is a manufacturer of engineered products, focused on the consumer, aerospace and industrial end markets. The company is benefiting from strong demand with this industrial -- or specialty group, building support from the aircraft production ramp and stabilizing conditions that are anticipated to improve packaging as we move through the year. So with that, I'll turn it over to Tom for an introductory presentation, and then we'll have some time for Q&A. Thank you.



Thomas A. Amato<