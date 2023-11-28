Nov 28, 2023 / 09:10PM GMT
Scott Mell - TriMas Corp. - CFO
I'm Scott Mell, CFO of TriMas. I think I'm probably the last person standing between you and a cocktail, so we're going to try and go through this rather quickly, and then we can open it up to any questions.
So I'll talk a little bit about who we are. We're about a $900 million annual revenue diversified manufacturer of a diverse set of highly engineered products that serve three core end markets: consumer products, industrial, aerospace. We're organized across three distinct groups: TriMas packaging, TriMas aerospace, and then specialty products; they operate independently of each other. 3,500 employees, 13 countries, more than 40 manufacturing locations. And we have about 17 independent, unique, well-regarded brand names that we go to market with.
So talk a little bit about our three segments or our three groups. TriMas packaging is the largest; it's about 60% of our annual revenue. They develop a broad line of highly engineered polymeric and steel closures and dispensing applications for both the consumer product and the industrial end markets.
