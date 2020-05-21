TrustCo Bank Corp N Y Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Robert Joseph McCormick - TrustCo Bank Corp NY - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Rob McCormick, Chairman and President and CEO of TrustCo Bank Corp New York. And in accordance with TrustCo's Bylaws, Chairman of this meeting.



The meeting will now come to order. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of TrustCo Bank Corp New York. As is now fully apparent, the format of our meeting is different this year than it ever has been, due mostly to COVID-19 pandemic. It's our intention, however, to address the business at hand with our trademark efficiency.



Before proceeding to the business of this meeting, I'd like to make certain introductions. I'll introduce the directors with us on the call. This year, we have 1 director