Q4 2018 TrueCar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the TrueCar, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Alison Sternberg, SVP, Investor Relations. Ms. Sternberg, you may begin.



Alison Sternberg - TrueCar, Inc. - Senior VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome to TrueCar's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Chip Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Pierantoni, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our guidance and outlook for the first quarter and full year 2019, and our outlook in the longer term, management's beliefs and expectations as to future strategies, events and planned product offerings, the effect of the completion of our replatforming initiatives, our acquisition of DealerScience and our ability to develop the best-in-class digital retailing