Q1 2019 TrueCar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the TrueCar, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Alison Sternberg, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Sternberg, you may begin.



Alison Sternberg - TrueCar, Inc. - Senior VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome to TrueCar's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Chip Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our guidance and outlook for the second quarter and full year 2019; management's beliefs and expectations as to future strategies, events and planned product offerings; future trends and our unit growth; our ability to leverage our DealerScience acquisition to enhance the capabilities of our auto buying program; our ability to enhance our TrueCar Trade products, integrate it into our core offerings and expand