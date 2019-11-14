TrueCar Inc at Stephens Investor Conference Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 07:45PM GMT

Kyle William Evans - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to go on and get started here. I think we're a couple of minutes behind already. Thank you, guys, for making the trip. I appreciate it. We'll dive right in.



Questions and Answers:

- Stephens Inc., Research Division - MDCan you start off, I think there's a lot of confusion in the marketplace, there's a lot of other kind of auto marketing platforms. Let's just -- how is TrueCar different and how do you differentiate?- TrueCar, Inc. - Executive VP of OEM & Partner Development and Interim President & CEOThank you, Kyle. There's a number of ways TrueCar is different than many of the folks who are bundled together and viewed as competitors to us -- CarGurus, cars.com, AutoTrader -- those folks are more media models, more upper funnel, more traffic-driven type properties. We're more new car focused, first of all, than they are. And secondly, we are mid-to-lower funnel in the shopping process,