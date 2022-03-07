Mar 07, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



So thank you so much for participating. We really appreciate it. Great to see you. So we basically -- we followed you guys since the IPO? We were one of the banks that was on the deal, but we've been dark the last couple of quarters.



So it seems like the biggest change has been the upcoming launch of TrueCar+. So just help us help frame it. What is it? What problem does it solve for the consumer? Just frame the product and frame that set.



Mike Darrow - TrueCar, Inc. - President & CEO



Sure. And the whole concept behind TrueCar+, Andrew, came from the consumer data and research we've been doing. Consumers are consistent that they want to see more and more of the purchase process come online into a digital environment where they can continue to progress through a car deal online and do it at their own -- in the convenience of their home and at their own pace.



And there's a growing segment that wants to go not only more deeply into the purchase process, but end to end as it's being, I think,