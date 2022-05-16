May 16, 2022 / 02:15PM GMT

Chris Pierce - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Chris Pierce. I'm with the Needham research team. Thanks for joining us for the 17th Annual Needham Tech & Media conference. It's my pleasure to introduce Mike Darrow, President and CEO of TrueCar, ticker TRUE. Mike, thanks for joining us this morning.



Mike Darrow - TrueCar, Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks for having me, Chris. Good to talk to you.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company, LLC - AnalystCool. I thought we'd start out with the macro since it's kind of a pressing or interesting topic, I would say. I would actually call it interesting more versus pressing. And specifically, let's start with a couple ways of [getting]. TrueCar has historically been more levered to new cars. So how do you think about new-car production? Is that the firmest signal you think as far as affecting used-car prices? Or could something else affect used-car prices? Demand destruction, higher interest rates. How do