May 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. I think we're live. Good morning, everyone. I am Rajat Gupta, member of the Automotive Equity Research team at JPMorgan. Very pleased to have with us Mike Darrow, President and CEO of TrueCar; and also Zaineb Bokhari, Vice President of Investor Relations.



TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets cars buyers connect to the nationwide network of certified dealers and discover a new or used vehicle that is right for them, their budget and needs. TrueCar provides consumers with useful tools, research, market context and price transparency as they embark on their car buying journey.



As part of the marketplace, TrueCar powers auto buying programs for more than 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar also partners with their certified dealers to bring more of the purchasing process online while delivering a great customer experience that is personalized and efficient. With that, I'll hand it over to Mike.



Michael D