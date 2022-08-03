Q2 2022 TrueCar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the TrueCar Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Zaineb Bokhari, Vice President and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Zaineb Bokhari - TrueCar, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome to TrueCar's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Mike Darrow, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jantoon Reigersman, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. By now, I hope you've all had the opportunity to read our second quarter stockholder letter, which was released on Tuesday, August 2, after market close and is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com.



Before we get started, I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, plan, target, anticipate, become, seek, will, intend, confident and similar