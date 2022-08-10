TrueCar Inc at JPMorgan Auto Conference Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 02:15PM GMT

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. Also thank you, everyone, on the webcast for joining as well. Very pleased to have with us from TrueCar, President and CEO, Mike Darrow. My name is Rajat Gupta. I'm a member of the Automotive Equity Research team at JPMorgan. Mike has a few slides that he would like to run through. And after that, we will dive into Q&A. Thanks, Mike.



Michael D. Darrow - TrueCar, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rajat. Good morning, everyone. It's good to be here and get a chance to talk to you this morning. I'd love to get out and tell the TrueCar story. I'll walk you through a few slides, probably 6 or 8 minutes' worth of slides to kind of do some level setting and then I'll sit down with Rajat, and we'll do a Q&A session.



So typical safe harbor wording. I'm not going to read this to anybody. You can all look at it, know what's in there. Move to the first slide. So just to kind of set a baseline for the company, we are a