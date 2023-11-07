Nov 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the TrueCar Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jantoon Reigersman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. Please go ahead, sir.
Jantoon E. Reigersman - TrueCar, Inc. - President & CEO
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the TrueCar's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Oliver Foley, our new Chief Financial Officer. I hope you all have had the opportunity to read our third quarter stockholder letter, which was released yesterday after market close and is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com.
Before we get started, I need to read our safe harbor. I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking looking statements on this call, including statements regarding our revenue growth, expected adjusted EBITDA as well as aspirational goals regarding our 3-year plan. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words
Q3 2023 TrueCar Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...