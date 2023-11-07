Q3 2023 TrueCar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the TrueCar Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jantoon Reigersman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. Please go ahead, sir.



Jantoon E. Reigersman - TrueCar, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the TrueCar's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Oliver Foley, our new Chief Financial Officer. I hope you all have had the opportunity to read our third quarter stockholder letter, which was released yesterday after market close and is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com.



Before we get started, I need to read our safe harbor. I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking looking statements on this call, including statements regarding our revenue growth, expected adjusted EBITDA as well as aspirational goals regarding our 3-year plan. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words