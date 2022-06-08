Jun 08, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Good morning, and welcome back to Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference. Our next panel is on -- we're calling it the changing fixed income electronics trading environment, that's a multiple right there.
Christopher R. Concannon - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. - President, COO & Director
It's long-winded...
Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
It's also what I'm calling the honorary CEO panel. Because each person here is either a CEO to be, CEO now or was a CEO. I see the people in uncertainty...
Christopher R. Concannon - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. - President, COO & Director
Some of us got demoted.
William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - President & Director
Which is the best one to be?
Richard Henry Repetto -
Tradeweb Markets Inc at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference Transcript
Jun 08, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...