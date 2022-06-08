Jun 08, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, and welcome back to Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference. Our next panel is on -- we're calling it the changing fixed income electronics trading environment, that's a multiple right there.



Christopher R. Concannon - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. - President, COO & Director



It's long-winded...



Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



It's also what I'm calling the honorary CEO panel. Because each person here is either a CEO to be, CEO now or was a CEO. I see the people in uncertainty...



Christopher R. Concannon - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. - President, COO & Director



Some of us got demoted.



William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - President & Director



Which is the best one to be?



Richard Henry Repetto -