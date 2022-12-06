Dec 06, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Okay. Thanks, everyone. So we're going to get going with our next session. It's my pleasure to introduce Billy Hult, Tradeweb's incoming CEO as of January 1, officially. But Billy certainly not new to Tradeweb, of course, having been with the company since 2000 and in the President role since 2008, driving many of the firm's growth initiatives and quite frankly, a lot of growth successes that Tradeweb's had over the years.



So as many of you know, Tradeweb is one of the largest and most diversified operators in electronic markets around the world with secular talents in automation of trading, supporting its fairly robust earnings growth profile over the last several years and hopefully in the future. So look, with lots of volatility in the market, I think we're all pretty keen to talk to you about changes in fixed income markets, electronification, how Tradeweb is positioned to participate in those.



William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - President & Director

