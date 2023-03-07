Mar 07, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT
Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us. I'm Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Capital Markets technology analyst at Raymond James. And up next, we have Tradeweb. And on their behalf, we have CEO, Billy Hult. Billy, welcome.
William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - CEO & Director
Thank you very much.
Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Maybe you can kick this off by providing a 1- or 2-minute overview of the company for people in the room who are a little bit less familiar with Tradeweb.
William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - CEO & Director
Thanks for having me. Great to see you. So the big headline around what Tradeweb does is we are this kind of big global operator in the financial markets, mostly fixed income and derrivatives. We've been building out
Tradeweb Markets Inc at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
Mar 07, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT
