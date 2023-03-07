Mar 07, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us. I'm Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Capital Markets technology analyst at Raymond James. And up next, we have Tradeweb. And on their behalf, we have CEO, Billy Hult. Billy, welcome.



William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much.



Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Maybe you can kick this off by providing a 1- or 2-minute overview of the company for people in the room who are a little bit less familiar with Tradeweb.



William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks for having me. Great to see you. So the big headline around what Tradeweb does is we are this kind of big global operator in the financial markets, mostly fixed income and derrivatives. We've been building out