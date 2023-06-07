Jun 07, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Okay.
Christopher R. Concannon - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director
You would think after all these years, he would get this down. Can we start on time?
Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
This is part of the program where I need to be at the -- on the best on my toes, so to speak.
Christopher R. Concannon - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director
Well, your toes aren't touching.
Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
I know. Are you making -- 15 years and no respect here. No, this is the panel, I'll be blunt, I have the most fun here without question. But I also have to acknowledge this is -- these CEOs now, there -- it was the presidents' panel. They -- we don't do -- you don't see
Marketaxess Holdings Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, and Trumid Financial LLC at Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference - Panel Transcript
Jun 07, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
