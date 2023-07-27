Q2 2023 Tradeweb Markets Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Ashley Neil Serrao - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - Head of Treasury, FP&A & IR



Thank you, and good morning. Joining me today for the call are our CEO, Billy Hult, who will review the highlights for the quarter and provide a brief business update; our President, Tom Pluta, who will dive a little deeper into some growth initiatives; and our CFO, Sara Furber, who will review our financial results. We intend to use the website as a means of disclosing material, nonpublic information and complying with our disclosure obligations of the Regulation FD.



I'd like to remind