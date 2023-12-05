Dec 05, 2023 / 04:20PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Great. We're going to get started with our next session. Up next, it's my pleasure to introduce Billy Hult, Tradeweb's CEO. Tradeweb is one of the largest and most diversified operators of electronic markets around the world, with secular tailwinds in automation of trading supported by robust revenue growth and margin expansion. Over the course of 2023, Tradeweb delivered record results across many of its asset classes, announced a few acquisitions and extended its data contract with Refinitiv, supporting the firm's history of robust growth.



So you've been busy in your first year. So thank you, plenty to cover. Welcome back.



William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes. Thanks for having us.



Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Good to see you here.



William E. Hult - Tradeweb Markets Inc. - CEO &