Q1 2023 Twin Disc Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Twin Disc, Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andrew Berger of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Andrew M. Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - MD



Thanks, Latonya. On behalf of the management team of Twin Disc, we are extremely pleased that you have taken the time to participate in our call, and thank you for joining us to discuss the company's fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results and business outlook.



Before introducing management, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, especially those that state management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to remember that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.



Information concerning factors that could cause actual