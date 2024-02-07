Q2 2024 Twin Disc Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome everyone to the Twin Disc Incorporated Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to Mr. Jeff Knutson, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.



Jeff Knutson - Twin Disc Inc - CFO, VP - Finance, Treasurer, and Secretary



Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our F2024 second quarter results. On the call with me today is John Batten, Twin Disc's CEO. I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, especially statements expressing hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to remember that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.



Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K,