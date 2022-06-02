Jun 02, 2022 / 07:55PM GMT

Bryan C. Bergin - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Xiao, you went on the start and really build ThoughtWorks in China. And before being named Global CEO, Joanna, you also joined early in Thoughtworks, later led North America. And you were appointed Thoughtworks' first Chief Talent Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & AnalystI guess for the benefit of the audience that might not know you, can you just give a deeper overview of your journey within the company, within ThoughtWorks? What brought you here? And the roles that you may have seen in the firm and your current responsibilities you're in?- Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - CEO & DirectorHappy to do that. Looking back, always make me feel old. Sorry. That's all right. I joined the firm in 1999. That was 23 years ago. Right out of school, it was just 100 people small organization based out of Chicago. I remember I was walking on the campus recruiting event