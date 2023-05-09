Q1 2023 Thoughtworks Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Robert Muller -



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Thoughtworks earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. We will be recording today's call. (Operator Instructions) Joining us today will be Thoughtworks' President and CEO, Guo Xiao; and CFO, Erin Cummins.



The press release was issued earlier today and is also available on our Investor Relations page at thoughtworks.com. Some of the matters we'll discuss on this call, including our expected business outlook, are forward-looking and as such, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described in today's press release and discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we may file with the SEC from time to time.



These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed on this call. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date when made. During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. We will also provide growth rates in