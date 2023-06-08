Jun 08, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Margaret Marie Niesen Nolan - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst



We're excited to have Thoughtworks here with us today. We have Erin Cummins, the CFO; and Joanna Parke, the Chief Talent and Operating Officer. Thank you both for being here with us.



Questions and Answers:

Questions and Answers:

Maggie Nolan - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst: We're going to do this as a little bit more of a fireside chat format, but I wanted to start with some kind of overview questions for you all. So Erin, can you start with kind of the high level, what is Thoughtworks, what are your service offerings and your value proposition to clients?

Erin Cummins - Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - CFO: Sure. So