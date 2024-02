Q2 2019 2U Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Ed Goodwin - 2U, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to 2U's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.







One announcement before we begin. 2U will host an Investor Day at our headquarters on November 6, 2019. We'll share more details in the coming months, and we look forward to spending the