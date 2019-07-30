Q2 2019 2U Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2U, Inc.'s 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Ed Goodwin, SVP, Investor Relations. Mr. Goodwin, you may begin.
Ed Goodwin - 2U, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to 2U's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release for the company's second quarter 2019 results. If you have not, a copy is available on our website, investor. 2u.com.
The recorded webcast of this call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Also, we routinely post announcements and information on our website, which we encourage you to access and make use of.
One announcement before we begin. 2U will host an Investor Day at our headquarters on November 6, 2019. We'll share more details in the coming months, and we look forward to spending the
