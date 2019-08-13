Aug 13, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. Hi, everyone. Thanks for coming. Chip, thanks for joining us on this conference. I know you came in late last night. Appreciate you making the trip over here.



Christopher J. Paucek - 2U, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Happy to be here.



Questions and Answers:

So just -- we have a very short 25 minutes. There are a number of questions to run through, so I'll try to open it up to the audience for questions. But just to kind of get us started, clearly, it's been a rough last couple of weeks. The last week has been rough -- it's been a rough start. From kind of highs and lows for the past years, can you just kind of clarify some of the...- 2U, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & DirectorYes. I mean it's obviously been a difficult year for TWOU, but I would say a much stronger year for 2U then would be obvious. So we think the opportunity is still as big as we always thought it was. Higher education worldwide