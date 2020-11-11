Nov 11, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Thomas A Singlehurst - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of European Media Research
Good afternoon. Good morning. My name is Tom Singlehurst. Thank you very much for joining us. I head up the European Media Team for Citi Research based here in London. Alongside my colleague, Nithin Pejaver, I have the distinct pleasure of helping coordinate Citi's coverage of both global and U.S. educational services names.
As part of this grand project, we published a series of thematic reports over the past 4 years. And the conference is actually in its third year, and so we very much appreciate you joining us on this journey. As part of this, one of the very first companies we took up coverage of was 2U, and it's my enormous pleasure to welcome the group's CFO, Paul Lalljie, to this session. Paul joined 2U in 2019. And prior to that, the CFO of Neustar from 2009 to 2018, giving him a wealth of experience in the high-growth tech space.
Before we dive into Q&A, a couple of parish notices, if it's all right. Firstly, this session is going to be moderated by me, but I do want it to be
2U Inc at Citi Virtual Education Series Transcript
Nov 11, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...