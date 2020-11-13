2U Inc at Berenberg US CEO Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Brett Anthony Knoblauch - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst



Hi, all. Thank you for joining. I hope everyone and their families are safe and healthy. Today, we have Chip Paucek, CEO of 2U. During the course of this fireside, the company may make some forward-looking statements during this discussion, so please visit their website at investor.2u.com for safe harbor disclosures.



With that, Chip, could you please introduce to those with us today to 2U?



Christopher J. Paucek - 2U, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Hey, everybody. Chip Paucek here, Co-Founder and CEO of 2U. We partner with top universities to build incredibly high-quality digital programs, short courses, boot camps and degrees, both undergraduate and graduate degrees to allow people to upskill, reskill themselves and succeed in today's economy. Started the company about 12.5 years ago. I'm thrilled to be with you today, Brett.



Questions and Answers:

