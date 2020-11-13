Nov 13, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT
Brett Anthony Knoblauch - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst
Hi, all. Thank you for joining. I hope everyone and their families are safe and healthy. Today, we have Chip Paucek, CEO of 2U. During the course of this fireside, the company may make some forward-looking statements during this discussion, so please visit their website at investor.2u.com for safe harbor disclosures.
With that, Chip, could you please introduce to those with us today to 2U?
Christopher J. Paucek - 2U, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Hey, everybody. Chip Paucek here, Co-Founder and CEO of 2U. We partner with top universities to build incredibly high-quality digital programs, short courses, boot camps and degrees, both undergraduate and graduate degrees to allow people to upskill, reskill themselves and succeed in today's economy. Started the company about 12.5 years ago. I'm thrilled to be with you today, Brett.
2U Inc at Berenberg US CEO Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 13, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...