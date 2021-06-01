Jun 01, 2021 / 01:40PM GMT

Stephen Hardy Sheldon - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst



Good morning. We'll get started here. Well, welcome to the 2U session. For those who don't know me, I'm Stephen Sheldon, and I cover vertical technology and services of William Blair, including coverage of education.



I'm required to inform you that a complete list of research disclosures and potential conflicts of interest is available at our website at williamblair.com. For 2U's disclosures, the company may make forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. So please refer to their IR website, investor.2u.com, for SEC filings and the safe harbor statement with more information on those risks.



It's great to have Chip Paucek at our conference for the first time, who is 2U's co-founder and CEO. So thank you so much for joining us today, Chip. And I think it's a really interesting time to be looking at 2U, with a lot of growth potential over the coming years on top of a renewed focus on capital discipline. So we'll jump in here. I think we have 30 minutes.

