2U Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Stephen A. Virostek - 2U, Inc. - SVP of IR



Okay. Thank you, everybody, for coming, and good morning. My name is Steve Virostek. I'm Head of Investor Relations at 2U. The last Investor Day the company had was in March of 2020. And I'm sure as all you remember, we had just started working from home, right? We're getting used to this online world. Our kids were learning in schools, right, from online. And as much as we love the online business, I got to say it's great to be have a choice and to have so many of you in the room today, and have so many participating via the webcast. So thank you for coming.



I want to get started. I want to introduce our leadership team and talk to you about our agenda today. Chip Paucek, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will kick off with Anant Agarwal, our Chief Platform Officer and Founder of edX. They're going to discuss our strategy, our role within the higher education industry, our competitive advantage and plans to unlock value from the platform. Harsha Mokkarala, our Chief Revenue Officer; and Michael Kurbjeweit, our Chief Marketing Officer, will