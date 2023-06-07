Jun 07, 2023 / 08:55PM GMT
Jeffrey Meuler - Robert W. Baird & Co. - Analyst
And education solutions analyst. Pleased to introduce to you as the next presenting company in this room 2U as a leading edtech company, incredibly prestigious roster of colleges and universities and other partners globally. And as the owner of edX, it's transition to a leading online learning platform company.
With us from the company today are Paul Lalljie, the CFO since 2019, previously CFO of Neustar. He's going to run through some slides. Also sitting next to me, Stephen Virostek, the Head of Investor Relations.
Paul will do the slides. After that, we'll get into some Q&A. Instead of doing the e-mail inversion, if you have a question you'd like to ask, just please raise your hand and we'll get you included in the conversation. But with that, thanks for being here, and over to you, Paul.
Paul Lalljie - 2U, Inc. - CFO
Jeff, thank you for having us. We are happy to be here. Let me start off with a few brief comments about 2U, and I'm trying to click slides.
